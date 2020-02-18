[unemployed-jb-person-who-allegedly-stepped-on-quran-to-endure-mental-analysis]

The accused, Mohd Zulkifli Ali, was purchased to undertake a psychological evaluation ahead of proceeding with the scenario. — AFP pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 18 — A 33-12 months-previous unemployed gentleman was billed at the Magistrate’s Court listed here these days after he was accused of stepping on the Quran and insulting Islam, in an incident that was shared ‘live’ on Fb on February 13.

Nevertheless, accused Mohd Zulkifli Ali was purchased to go through a psychological evaluation just before proceeding with the situation.

Before, Mohd Zulkifli nodded in evident acknowledgement soon after the costs were being go through to him by an interpreter prior to Justice of the peace Nurasidah A. Rahman.

Even so, no plea was recorded from him.

This prompted Deputy Community Prosecutor Nurhayati Muhammad Fathullah to use for the accused to be transferred to Permai Clinic in Tampoi right here for a mental assessment.

The court docket permitted the application below Part 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) the place the accused will undertake a mental assessment to determine his mental point out.

Mohd Zulkifli was billed with two offences at the similar place and time at a hotel room in Taman Tebrau Jaya at 8.40am on February 13.

For the very first cost, he is accused of defiling the Quran by stepping on it with the intention of insulting Islam.

The offence is punishable below Portion 295 of the Penal Code which supplies for a optimum jail time period of two a long time, or a fine, or both.

That certain portion deals with the destruction, injury or defiling of any position of worship, or any object held sacred by any course of folks, with the intention of insulting the religion of any class of folks, or with the awareness that any course of folks is very likely to contemplate these types of destruction, problems or defilement as an insult to their faith.

For the 2nd demand, Mohd Zulkifli was charged with uttering insulting text heard by an individual with intent to defile his religious convictions and committing an offence less than Portion 298 of the Penal Code which gives for a expression of imprisonment of up to a 12 months or both.

The section deals with the deliberate intention of wounding the spiritual inner thoughts of any person, by text, appears or gestures.

Nurasidah fastened March 17 as the date for the case’s re-mention and submission of the accused’s mental overall health analysis.

Previously, Mohd Zulkifli, clad in a white T-shirt and jeans, arrived at the Johor Baru Courtroom Complicated at about nine.30am.

On Saturday, the police verified that they had opened an investigation into a viral online video which displays a gentleman allegedly stepping on the Quran on Facebook.

The accused was subsequently arrested and remanded the next working day for 3 times to help investigations.

The law enforcement probe commenced soon after quite a few folks lodged studies following a viral Fb movie of the incident.