Unemployment claims in the United States amount to 16 million euros

As the corona approaches the expected peak, new unemployment claims number in the millions for the third consecutive week, as 6.6 million Americans filed benefits – the same number as last week.

On Thursday morning, the Department of Labor announced that 6.6 million Americans had applied for unemployment last week as the Covid-19 epidemic continues to disrupt the economy. The losses follow 6.6 million claims last week and a record 3.3 million last week.

To make matters worse, CNN Christine Romans said the numbers could be even higher if states had the ability to process more claims.

The Romans told CNN Alisyn Camerota that “the number could be higher if states could process more of these positions. They have the maximum capacity. They can’t even process all the people who lose their jobs quickly.”

Marketwatch recently reported that unemployment during the corona could approach, if not equal, the estimated 25% peak that the United States reached during the Great Depression.

“If 20 million to 25 million people lose their jobs in the next two months, the unemployment rate could rise to about 16 percent,” said some economists, “but others believe that number will be very low.”

We are now at 16.5 million in three weeks.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protected]

[newsToTranslate] news