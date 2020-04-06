Unexpected Election: When it comes to the virus response, New York prefers Cuomo rather than Trump

70% of New Yorkers support Cuomo’s recommendation for the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak

By: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: Apr 5, 2020 / 09:09 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 5, 2020 / 09:26 PM EDT

FILE – US President Donald Trump looks on during the May 24th presidential election speech. New York Gov Andrew Cuomo from his March 27, 2020 speech in New York City. (Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEXSTAR) – Nexstar Media Group joins Emerson College to conduct a New York poll with unparalleled elections on health, economics, and how our leaders handle the issue.

Who does a good job dealing with this virus?

Andrew M. Cuomo’s state-of-the-art fame is not something New Yorkers think of him at home. His numbers are on the chart, with 71% approving his job, only 17% disapproving, and 12% neutral.

As for President Donald J. Trump, his numbers have been weak. Nearly half of those surveyed, 47%, disapproved of her work, with 38% agreeing. 15% are neutral.

Mental health, physical health, and financial stability

The economic impact of the virus is clear, with 40% of those interviewed saying that they or their family became unemployed at the time of illness. If you dig into the demographic of these questions, you will find that the Latina and Hispanic families have been hurt.

When asked to choose whether New Yorkers are worried about their financial or other health issues, it’s not even close. Concerns about health make up 78% of the answers.

What part of New York life affects the most because you are home and isolated? A quarter of respondents say that their finances are their main concern, with almost as many people choosing health. For most people, childcare and rent are low, but only under one-third said they concentrate on other things.

Land

Patients from New York City are transported to the largest daily hospital, and half of the respondents say they are good at that. Fewer than one in every five oppose them, however, one in three of them is still not clear.

Elections and polls

New York Emerson College / Nexstar elections were held April 3-5, 2020. This election was conducted in English and Spanish. The sample consisted of New York residents, as well as the Cognitive Adjustment (CI) with a standard error (MOE) of the gray area +/- 3. The following measures were implemented by gender, adult, education, locally. It is important to remember that investments based on gender, age, group breakdown, ethnicity, and geographical location also lead to higher error rates, while the sample size is reduced. Data were collected using the landline response system (IVR) of landlines (n = 669), Mobile phones (n = 289), and internet provided by MTurk (n = 42).