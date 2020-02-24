unexpected-emergency-goalie-david-ayres-headed-to-carolina-for-curtain-call

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – David Ayres will get one more flip in the spotlight — this time in Carolina

A night time following Ayres stepped in as an emergency goalie in Carolina’s 6-three victory at Toronto, the Hurricanes stated they are bringing the Zamboni driver to Raleigh for their video game Tuesday evening versus the Dallas Stars.

“See you Tuesday, Davey!” the club mentioned on its Twitter account. “Ayres will be in the creating on Tuesday and will be our @VectorSecurity Siren Sounder!”

“They’re traveling me down to Carolina for their sport on Tuesday so I’ll get to expend far more time with the guys, which is good,” Ayres stated Toronto on Sunday at the Maple Leafs’ practice facility. “They’re a wonderful team, wonderful group.”

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin also declared Tuesday will be “David Ayres Day” in the town.

The Hurricanes commenced providing shirts with Ayres’ title and No. 90 immediately after the game. The workforce says Ayres will get royalties and a portion of the proceeds will go to a kidney basis in honor of the goaltender, who underwent a kidney transplant in 2004.

Also, the Hurricanes recalled goaltenders Anton Forsberg and Alex Nedeljkovic from Charlotte of the American Hockey League just after dropping James Reimer and Petr Mrazek to accidents in Toronto.

The 27-calendar year-previous Forsberg has posted a 15-nine-two file with a two.95 aims-towards average and a .905 help save percentage in 27 appearances with the Charlotte Checkers. The Hurricanes acquired Forsberg in a trade past June.

The 24-yr-outdated Nedeljkovic has posted a 15-10-two file, two.51 objectives-towards normal and a .905 help you save proportion with 4 shutouts in 28 appearances with the Checkers. The Hurricanes picked him in the 2nd round of the 2014 draft.