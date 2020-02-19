[Unfold the adore, struggle starvation a jar of peanut butter at a time | Viewpoint]

2nd Harvest is asking for donations of jars of peanut butter and other spreadable foodstuff for our neighbors in require.

All month, love has been in the air with cards, sweet and flowers as individuals distribute the enjoy to the distinctive people today in their lives. And when we do the exact at 2nd Harvest, we also “Unfold the Adore” a very little differently – via our annual marketing campaign to support those significantly less privileged by encouraging our close friends to donate jars of peanut butter and other spreadable food items for our neighbors in need to have.

Our marketing campaign intention is to consist of a single jar of peanut butter in every crisis food items box we distribute. Just final year, we offered foods packing containers to far more than 90,000 people today struggling with foodstuff insecurity.

Simply because of its dietary value, extended shelf life and flexibility, peanut butter can be an crucial item to these battling with hunger. Packed with protein, it’s one of the most dietary items we can retain stocked at our distribution centers here in Nashville, Smyrna and Camden.

There is a higher demand from customers for it, but this most-wanted merchandise is not routinely donated to 2nd Harvest. And just about every February we hope to transform that.

So we’re asking all our friends in the area to assistance us this thirty day period by donating peanut butter or other spreadable meals, web hosting a food stuff travel with peanut butter remaining the featured merchandise, giving financially and having their neighbors involved so we can combat starvation and feed hope.

Our site (https://www.secondharvestmidtn.org/appreciate/) has a lot of information and facts about “Spread the Love” and other approaches you can get concerned and help make a variance. Right in this article in Middle and West Tennessee, one in eight of our neighbors – together with one in 6 children – wrestle with foods insecurity. They merely do not know the place their subsequent meal is coming from, and encouraging us “Spread the Love” is a single way you can get included.

P.S. If you’d like to put on your assistance for “Spread the Really like,” we hope you will stop by our friends at Venture 615’s web-site (https://www.task615.org/spread-the-love/) and purchase a purple “Spread Like. It’s the Nashville Way” shirt. For every shirt offered, we can offer 20 meals for these in require.

Nancy Keil is president and CEO of Second Harvest Food stuff Lender of Center Tennessee.

