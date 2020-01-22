UNI falls 68-66 in southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Illinois – The UNI men’s basketball team fought against the South Illinois Salukis, who fell between 66 and 68, on Wednesday evening to advance to 16: 3 and 5: 2 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Panthers started at half-time after scoring only 26 points in the first 20 minutes. The Panthers have scored less than 26 points twice this season, scoring 24 points in the first half against the CSU Bakersfield and 23 points against West Virginia

Trae Berhow led the Panthers with 15 points in the first half, 5: 7 from the field and 4 of 5 attempts from afar. Isaiah Brown got a team high 7 rebounds while the Panthers rebounded the Salukis 23-16.

The Salukis fired in the second half with a lead of 16 points and were still 11:18 in the game. The Panthers shortened the time limit to eight minutes and fought back to one, but could not beat the Salukis and only dropped their second Valley game this season.

The Panthers shot 48.2% of the field and dropped a total of 10 three pointers. UNI only shot four free throws during the night and went 2-4 from the charity streak. The Panthers crashed into the Salukis 41-26. The Salukis recorded eight steals during the night and won the sales battle with 6-16.

IMPORTANT STATISTICS

– Trae Berhow leads the Panthers with 22 points (8-11 FG-FGA)

– Austin Phyfe recorded his fifth double double of the season (16 points, 10 reb)

– AJ Green finished with 16 points (6-15 FG-FGA)

NEXT

The Panthers, now 16-3, will house the Ramblers of Loyola at the McLeod Center on Sunday January 26th. The Ramblers are 14-6 and 6-1 in the MVC. The game on Sunday ends at 3:00 p.m. and will air on ESPNU.