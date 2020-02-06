Uni Watch Redesign Contest: The New England Patriots

When Tom finally leaves town, will the flying Elvis go with him?

The year 2000 was a significant time for the New England Patriots. They hired Bill Belichick as head coach and chose a quarterback named Tom Brady in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. There was also a third, less announced arrival: a new uniform that they still wear today.

But after a spectacularly successful 20-year run highlighted by nine Super Bowl appearances and six championships, the Pats seem to be on the verge of transforming the site into a new era. They stumbled hard in the regular 2019 season and then lost in the first round of playoffs – their earliest exit after the season in a decade. Brady, who is now 42, has had a mediocre season and faces an uncertain future. Belichick turns 68 in April (only Pete Carroll from Seattle is older among the NFL coaches) and seems to have lost his Midas grade.

At some point in the not too distant future, the godparents will have to say goodbye to the quarterback and head coach acquired in 2000. And they should also use this as an opportunity to deviate from the uniforms of the 2000s.

There are many good reasons for this. For starters, the “Flying Elvis” helmet logo from Pats (which was introduced in 1994 but was retained as part of the team’s 2000 overhaul) was long past its expiration date. Other aspects of the team’s uniform, especially the absurd sidewalls of the jerseys, now seem hopelessly out of date. And since the team is ready to go beyond the Brady / Belichick dynasty, it seems a good idea to give this transition a new look in the field.

It’s not exactly clear when Brady and Belichick will leave the stage, but the time to think about a new unified design is now clear. So this is our latest challenge in designing Uni Watch: redesigning the patriots!

Here are the guidelines:

Your entry must include a primary logo, full home and street uniforms (helmet, jersey, pants, socks) and up to two alternative uniforms (color rush or relapse uniforms). You can also add secondary logos and a field design if you want, but they are not required.

You can keep some of the team’s current elements (e.g. helmet design or color scheme), use the team’s visual history, or start from scratch and change everything. Up to you.

Your designs can be created on any digital or analog medium (Illustrator, Photoshop, crayon, etc.) and submitted in any standard digital format (JPG, PDF, TIFF, etc.). You can also create a video presentation, upload it to YouTube and send the YouTube link as your entry.

The files you submitted should be named after you (e.g. JohnDoe.jpg). If you submit multiple files, either number them (JohnDoe1.jpg, JohnDoe2.jpg) or use a different name (JohnDoe-HomeUni.jpg, JohnDoe-logo.jpg, etc.). Entries that do not conform to this format are not taken into account.

In accordance with Uni Watch’s longstanding color guidelines, entries with a hint of purple are not taken into account.

Email your entry to Uni Watch HQ. If you have more than one concept, you can participate as often as you like.

Closing date for entries: Submit all entries by Wednesday, February 19. We will present the best posts here shortly afterwards on InsideHook. Good luck!

Paul Lukas loves the striped socks on the Pats street university and hopes that they will be transferred to the team’s next uniform. If you like this column, you will probably like his Uni Watch blog. You can also follow him on Twitter and Facebook and sign up for his mailing list so you always know when a new column has been published. Would you like to learn more about his Uni Watch membership program, view his Uni Watch articles, or just ask him a question? Contact him here.