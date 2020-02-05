UNI whips Valpo 63-51 to 20th victory

VALPARAISO, Indiana – The UNI men’s basketball team improved to 20-3 and 8-2 in the MVC after beating the Crusaders of Valparaiso on Wednesday evening.

The Panther defense opened the half in the first eight minutes and kept the Crusaders off with only 16.7%. The Panthers would halve the momentum by 15 points after Spencer Haldeman had three pointers to the buzzer. Led by Crusaders 34-19, the Panthers shot 39.4% off the field while firing six or three hands. UNI out crashed against Crusaders 24-21 and posted 5 sales with Crusaders 7.

Austin Phyfe led the goal in the first half and scored 10 points [5-6]. The second big man led the team with six rebounds. Phyfe was followed by Trae Berhow with five rebounds and Tywhon Pickford with four rebounds in the first half.

Valparaiso would beat Panthers 32-29 in the second half, shooting just 35.7% of the field. UNI led the game for just over 39 minutes, while the Crusaders were never at the top of the competition.

After five points in the first half, AJ Green added 14 points in the second half to lead the Panthers in the standings. Austin Phyfe recorded his sixth double double of the season and ended with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Isaiah Brown scored 10 points and Antwan Kimmons came off the bench with seven points.

IMPORTANT STATISTICS

– The first 20 wins of the season since 2015-16.

– AJ Green led the Panthers with 19 points

– Austin Phyfe recorded his 6th double double with 10 points and 13 rebounds

– Trae Berhow ended with 11 rebounds and led the team with 4 assists

NEXTThe Panthers will now host rival Drake at the McLeod Center on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs are 15-8 in the season and 5-5 in the MVC with an 8 PM game against Bradley that is still to be played on Wednesday night. The game ends at 3:00 p.m. and airs on the MVC TV Network.