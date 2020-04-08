Unicode Consortium delays Emoji 14 update for six months, does not affect Emoji 13 characters

The Unicode Consortium today announced that it will delay Unicode Standard version 14 by six months due to the impact of the ongoing pandemic, and the delay will affect emoticons that were planned to be included as part of the update.

Unicode 13 Emoji image using Emojipedia

“Under the current circumstances, we’ve heard that our contributors are very much on the plates right now, and we’ve decided that it’s in the best interest of our volunteers and standards-dependent organizations to pull out the release date,” Mark said. Davis, president of the consortium. “This year, we simply can’t take on a schedule that has been adhered to in the past.”

The delay does not affect the Unicode 13 update, which includes the Emoji 13 characters announced earlier this year. 62 new emoticons arrive in Unicode 13, such as a smiling face in the form of a tear, polar bear, seal, bubble tea, van, fondue, teapot, magic wand, beetle and piñata.

Unicode 13 characters are expected to be launched by Apple in the fall, perhaps in an iOS 14 update. Apple usually takes months to design new graphics for emoji characters that are approved with each new iteration.

The Unicode Consortium is also considering the feasibility of releasing new emoticon sequences in a smaller Emoji 13.1 release, as these emoticons use combinations of existing emoticons and can be implemented on a separate schedule.

The consortium is considering the possibility of releasing emoticon sequences in Emoji 13.1. These sequences use existing characters. One example of Emoji 13.0 is the black cat, which is a combination of cat emoticons and black large square emoticons internally. Because sequences rely only on combinations of existing characters in the Unicode Standard, they can be implemented on a separate schedule and do not require a new version of Unicode or encoding of new characters. Such an Emoji 13.1 release would appear on mobile phones in time for 2021.

Delaying Unicode 14 means that the emoticon characters we could have expected from the Applet in the fall of 2021 will be pushed back for six months. Due to the delay, the Unicode Consortium will adopt proposals for new emoticon characters to update Emoji 14 by September 2020.

Once Emoji 13 characters are introduced in the fall, by 2022, the iPhone will have no new additional emoticons.

