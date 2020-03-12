Unicorn is postponing the season

Walton Goggins, Maya Lynne RobinsonPhoto: Patrick Wymore (CBS)

Here’s what happened on Thursday, March 12 in the television world. All the time East.

The best choice

Unicorn (CBS, morning 8:31, first season finale): The Unicorn completes its delightful first season with a groundbreaking mini-meeting and the next step to hook up for our loving hero. One season, much attention was paid to Wade’s return to the dating scene and the rebuilding of his family’s support network. The charming widow Michaela Watkins, Rob Corddry, Omari Benson Miller and Maya Linne Robinson, as well as their daughters Grace (Ruby Jay) and Natalie (Makenzie Moss) were incredibly lucky. These interconnected families existed for each other all season. But finding a new one has proved to be difficult for Wade, when it comes to great love, maybe “lightning doesn’t hit twice,” hears a statement coming closer to the season. “It doesn’t matter what the future holds,” is a high-spirited and warm-hearted episode that covers all sorts of rituals: a great dance, a graduate, a new career, and in the most miserable way Wade can go on for the first time. With a look from Natalie Zea and a skirt, Unicorn finals will bring a tear to your eyes. (Danette Chavez)

Constant coverage

Devs (Fulu Hulu, 3:01 am).

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access, 3:01 p.m.)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8:30 am)

The culprit (USA, 9 pages)

Better things (FX, 10 pages)

Wild card

Everything is in order (Freedom 8:30 am): When Josh Like this horror series of Just Like Me re-premiered in January, his own Shannon Miller called it “a deep comedy full of heart, mind and a refreshing level of humanity.” As well as readers, our appreciation for this Freeform stone has only increased.

As of this writing, the series has not been updated yet, so watch tonight and sink like Tinkerbell and save his life.

. (tagsTranslate) Tonight