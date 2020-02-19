[unicredit-ceo-claims-no-m&a-deal-following-intesa’s-surprise-ubi-bid]



February 19, 2020

MILAN (Reuters) – The head of UniCredit repeated in a letter to workers on Wednesday that Italy’s most significant lender experienced no intention of engaging in merger and acquisition promotions adhering to Intesa’s blitz transfer to purchase rival UBI Banca .

“Let me reconfirm we have NO intention to do any M&A and we will not be drawn into any transactions,” CEO Jean Pierre Mustier reported in a letter dated Feb. 19.

Right after shelving prepare for a cross-border merger offer which he claims is not possible offered the sector’s depressed marketplace valuations, Mustier has been concentrating on boosting investor returns as a result of a mix of dividends and share buybacks.

