[unicredit-may-make-announcement-later-on-on-friday-on-ceo-mustier’s-potential:-resources]



Image: Unicredit bank CEO Jean Pierre Mustier poses throughout the shareholders meeting in Rome, Italy, January 12, 2017.

February 21, 2020

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s biggest financial institution UniCredit may perhaps make an announcement as early as Friday evening on the long term of manager Jean Pierre Mustier, two sources common with the issue claimed, right after stories he is vying for the prime occupation at rival HSBC .

Shares in UniCredit fell three.nine% on Friday, versus a two.3% drop in Italy’s banking index <.FTIT8300>, strike by stories of Mustier’s possible departure.

A third supply common with the subject had reported before on Friday Mustier was a candidate to do well HSBC interim CEO Noel Quinn who previously this 7 days unveiled a main overhaul at the lender, its third considering the fact that the monetary crisis.

Speaking on ailment of anonymity due to the fact deliberations are private, the resources explained the lender was taking into consideration no matter whether to make an announcement but there was no certainty that it would.

