New Jersey police have found 17 dead bodies in a nursing home.

Authorities responded to an anonymous tip about a body being held at an And And Sub Subacute and Rehabilitation Center I and II on Monday when they made the missing call.

When no one was found dead in the dormitory, a small morgue of babysitters was made – 17 of them, though they were made for four.

“They are just too full for the amount of casualty,” Andover police Chief Eric C. Danielson said New York Times.

68 people have been killed in hospital since the outbreak of coronavirus – including two doctors – 26 of whom have performed well tests COVID-19. Of the patients staying at home, 76 have the epidemic, with 41 employees.

The home, which is the largest in the state with 700 beds, called for body bags on Saturdays.

Four bodies were left at the scene, while 13 were moved to a refrigerated facility at Newton Medical Center, according to CNN.

“The population is over. Why not? We’re not sure if it came from COVID-19 or any other disease, but we’ve tried everything to ease the burden,” Danielson said.

“Through most of my body at one point in my life as a babysitter. Based on the epidemic and the numbers we saw coming out of the house, I didn’t know I needed to be so shocked. it’s a sad thing. “

Even before the outbreak, the patient had a rating of 5.5 stars “as low as Medicare,” and received five health ratings.

New Jersey remains one of the most severely affected states, with over 700,000 dead and 3,156 dead.

Any stories or tips for us? Email the TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.