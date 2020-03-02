unidentified-north-korean-projectiles-land-outdoors-japan-eez,-defense-ministry-claims

SEOUL – South Korea’s army said Monday that North Korea has fired two projectiles from the Wonsan location, towards the sea off its east coast, months immediately after Pyongyang declared its moratorium on lengthy-assortment missile checks above.

Japan’s Protection Ministry explained in a statement that the weapons did not land in its unique economic zone. The weapons checks ended up the nuclear-armed North’s first launches of 2020 after it executed a spate of tests very last 12 months.

It was not instantly apparent what sort of weapons were being examined.