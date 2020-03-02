Monday, March 2, 2020
Home LATEST NEWS Unidentified North Korean projectiles land outdoors Japan EEZ, Defense Ministry claims

Unidentified North Korean projectiles land outdoors Japan EEZ, Defense Ministry claims

By
Nellie McDonald
-
unidentified-north-korean-projectiles-land-outdoors-japan-eez,-defense-ministry-claims
North Korean chief Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Bash of Korea in this undated picture produced Saturday. | KCNA / KNS / By way of AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific

AFP-JIJI, Employees REPORT

SEOUL – South Korea’s army said Monday that North Korea has fired two projectiles from the Wonsan location, towards the sea off its east coast, months immediately after Pyongyang declared its moratorium on lengthy-assortment missile checks above.

Japan’s Protection Ministry explained in a statement that the weapons did not land in its unique economic zone. The weapons checks ended up the nuclear-armed North’s first launches of 2020 after it executed a spate of tests very last 12 months.

It was not instantly apparent what sort of weapons were being examined.

Coronavirus banner

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2017 - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv