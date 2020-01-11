Unified Los Angeles School District Helps Help Students and Homeless Families

Loading...

The Los Angeles Unified School District hopes to connect more than 17,000 students and their families to services.

LAUSD director Austin Beutner said he thought there might be more because some people are reluctant to talk to school officials.

“They face the stress and trauma of their lives. We see them in the morning when the breakfast we provide them with is the first hot meal they have had since leaving the day before. They will be tired. They fall asleep on their desks because they couldn’t sleep, “said Beutner.

According to Beutner, some schools have as many as a quarter of the students and their families homeless.

He believes that schools have a relationship of trust with families since they take care of their children every day.

“The state will send us funds for a math teacher, but nothing more for us to help this math class student whose family may be homeless,” said Beutner.

This comes as the mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, works with the federal government to get more money to help solve the homeless crisis.

The mayor’s office confirmed that Garcetti had sent a letter to Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson requesting assistance from the federal government. The two sides are working on an agreement that would include federal land and funds.

The mayor’s office released the following statement:

“Mayor Garcetti had a good conversation with Secretary Carson yesterday about the need to expand and accelerate federal investments to deal with the homeless crisis. Los Angeles is already taking bold steps forward, and increased emergency assistance from our federal partners could help us intensify our work. “

“We think schools can be part of the solution,” said Beutner.

