Unilever withdraws its 2020 forecast to pay dividends to Coronavirus

Reuters New Delhi

latest update: April 23, 2020, 2:24 PM IST

The consumer goods giant Unilever Plc announced its full-year forecast on Thursday, saying it could not “confidently” assess the epidemic of the Korean virus in its trade, but said it was planning its temporary quarterly earnings profit as planned. Pays.

The company said the main sales were flat in the first three months of the year, as a sharp drop in shopping and restaurant trips in China for most of the quarter earned retained earnings from home consumers who collected its soups and laundry detergents in Europe. Have. North America.

According to Factset analysts, turnover in the first quarter rose 0.2 percent to 12.40 billion euros ($ 13.42 billion).

“China’s closure has severely curtailed the flow of goods since mid-March,” the company said. “China has seen a significant decline because locking measures have restricted home travel and shopping for many.” It became a season. ” Decrease in South Asia.

The British and Dutch company reported strong results from a larger competitor, the Procter & Gamble, which reported its biggest U.S. sales in decades last week as Americans cleaned raw materials before hunting in their homes. Collected due to locks caused by the virus crown.

“Unilever is examining all areas of production and use of cash, as well as reassessing all costs in light of the health crisis,” said Alan Juppe, chief executive.