Union at MUFG Bank to abolish uniform tariff requirements

The MUFG Bank union plans to abolish its current system for all employees at a uniform rate at this year’s Shuntō talks on labor management.

Based on a proposal from management, the union will request total compensation that combines salaries and bonuses for all employees, while the salary component that is different from employee to employee is tolerated according to the staff estimate, sources said.

In the automotive industry, the Toyota Motor Corp. decided to allow the company to widen the gaps in employee pay increases based on the results of the personnel reviews in this year’s Shuntō negotiations.

The steps taken by unions at MUFG Bank, one of the largest banks in Japan, and the leading Japanese automaker could, according to analysts, cause unions from other companies in the country to follow suit.

During the shuntō last year, the MUFG bank suggested to the union that the two sides negotiate the overall wage level for the future shuntō and fill in gaps in the amount of the increases.

After almost a year of negotiations, the two sides should agree on the new system shortly, according to sources.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. last month switched to a new remuneration system that sets salary differences based on staff estimates. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. plans to introduce a personnel evaluation system that focuses on employee performance.