Union demands closure of plants as GM, Ford Workers Hires Coronavirus

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union is urging Ford, General Motors (GM) and Fiat Chrysler to close their plants temporarily to protect American workers from hiring the coronavirus.

UAW leaders are having a conversation with executives from Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler to temporarily close their plants nationwide or significantly reduce production to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread.

At the table is an option to shut down auto plants for two weeks so workers can quarantine, socially distance, and take extra precautions.

While UAW is negotiating future production with the nation’s three largest auto makers, an American worker at the GM Warren Technical Center outside Detroit, Michigan has been positive about the coronavirus. The Warren plant employs about 20,000 Americans.

“Our thoughts are with our member and family, coworkers and friends at GM’s Warren Technical Center, who rightly care about their loved one’s health and exposure to Coronavirus,” said the UAW Vice President Terry Dittes in a statement.

“It’s important that our members are quarantined according to the (CDC) guidelines,” said Dittes. UAW works with GM to inform members that they should be quarantined. “

Likewise, a coronavirus positive was revealed by a Ford employee in Dearborn, Michigan. Executives said the employee had not been employed since the first exposure to the Wuhan virus, a Chinese origin, and so no other Ford employees.

There are now more than 5,300 coronavirus cases in the US and 100 deaths.

