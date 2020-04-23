Union Pacific’s profit has also increased as volumes have fallen

Union Pacific (UNP) – Get Report, the largest freight service provider in the West, posted first-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations despite the coronavirus epidemic.

Net income came in at $ 1.47 billion in the quarter, or $ 2.15 per share, up from $ 1.39 billion, or $ 1.93 in the prior year quarter. Analysts interviewed by FactSet expect a $ 1.89 quota for the last quarter.

Revenue dropped to $ 5.23 billion in the quarter from $ 5.38 billion. But this year’s total still beat FactSet analysts’ consensus of $ 5.1 billion.

“Against the backdrop of the emerging covid-19 pandemic and a context of difficult volumes, we leveraged productivity to deliver solid financial results, including a 59% better all-time operating ratio,” said Lance Fritz, CEO of Union Pacific. .

“We have also made substantial improvements to employee safety … Our rail network has never worked better, providing our customers with a safer, more reliable and efficient assistance service.”

Union Pacific’s volume of revenue loads dropped 7% in the first quarter due to the pandemic. Volume is expected to drop 25% in this quarter.

Lower fuel prices increased the company’s profits in the first quarter. Union Pacific’s average diesel price in the quarter fell 10% from the previous year.

The railway is ready for difficult times, he said. “Although the situation is fluid and highly uncertain, the company expects to maintain sufficient liquidity to sustain an extended period of lower volumes.”

Union Pacific shares were recently trading at $ 156.30, an increase of 6.3%. The stock has fallen 19% in the past three months.

