Union takeaways: business, no impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump relied on the strong US economy when he reasoned his re-election in the State of the Union address – and threw in a few plays.

MUST WATCH TV

Trump often seemed to run his presidency as the ultimate reality TV show. He understands drama and tension. He plays with emotions. He never seems to tire of the camera and attention.

But for him too, the production of this speech on the state of the Union, when he began to aggressively campaign for a second term, was brought to a level that is second to none.

He told a young girl that she would get a scholarship to go to a better school. He announced that a soldier had returned home to surprise his wife and children on the balcony, which was reserved for the President’s special guests. And he dramatically asked his wife Melania to put the Medal of Freedom around the neck of the conservative, unshakable radio station Rush Limbaugh.

The speech was hardly memorable. The stage design is not easily forgotten.

IT’S STILL ECONOMIC, STUPID

Trump delivered his almost 80-minute speech without explicitly mentioning the reality of one of the most momentous events of his presidency: his impeachment process in the Senate, in which he is expected to be acquitted on Wednesday.

Trump made it clear that he is aiming to be re-elected for the economic situation. Trump used his penchant for superlatives and said the American economy had never been stronger. The subtext was clear: he asked voters who may not like him personally to judge him based on whether they believed that their own financial fortune had improved with him as president.

His message came out of Ronald Reagan’s question to the country when he ran for re-election in 1984: Are you feeling better than four years ago?

A president who often talks about profit and loss problems also praised the rise in stock markets and the increase in income for those who earn less.

“This is a blue collar boom,” he said.

Even so, Trump’s booming contained some misleading statistics, especially when he tried to portray the state of the US economy before taking office in gloomy terms. He failed to acknowledge that manufacturing slumped last year after making progress in the past two years. The president’s tariff regime and slower global growth have hurt the sector in ways that suggest that Trump’s policies have robbed him of his former strength.

NO CLAPBACK YET

There were no subtleties. No effort to hide the tension.

House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, gave the president a handshake.

He turned away.

She glanced at it.

He started his speech.

Pelosi, wearing the white suffragette suit that has become a permanent fashion statement of the house-democratic women who came to power in the 2018 elections, stopped with the subtleties.

She gave the President of the United States only a brief introduction and then dealt with paperwork. He talked.

Here she raised an eyebrow and grinned when Trump told the chamber and the American people about his accomplishments.

The spokesman, whose house Trump had accused of abuse of power and Congress disability, didn’t need to say much more.

The house spoke. However, the Senate is ready to rid Trump of the two charges on Wednesday.

When she presided over the chamber, Pelosi wore a gold pin, shaped as the speaker’s mace, which she often puts on in times like these.

When Trump finished, Pelosi dramatically tore a copy of the speech in half.

LIONIZE RUSH LIMBAUGH, PLAY BASIC

It was a kind of dramatic moment that animated Trump. In a gesture that left almost everyone – including the recipient – speechless, Trump announced that he was giving Limbaugh the nation’s highest civil honor.

Limbaugh, who announced this week that he had advanced lung cancer, was stunned, his jaw visibly dropping when Trump made the announcement. Others sat in silence when First Lady Melania Trump immediately put the medal around his neck.

“Thank you for your tireless commitment to our country for decades,” Trump said to Limbaugh, praising “everything you have done for our nation, the millions of people you speak to and inspire you every day.”

Honoring Limbaugh was one of the clearest examples of Trump teaching another piece of his political base. But he reminded her of many others, including his appointment to conservative judges, his passionate support for gun rights, his rejection of abortions, and his defense of “religious freedom.”

“We don’t punish prayer in America. We don’t tear off crosses. We don’t forbid symbols of faith, ”he said. “We celebrate faith in America.”

against programming

The president always commands the stage of the Union state, but Democrats beat the president on what most of the voters in her party consider to be their top priority: health care.

And for a good reason. Trump tried to call the Democrats’ health plans “socialism” that would take millions of Americans’ private health insurance, a repeat of his attack on Senator Bernie Sanders’ health plan.

Democrats were prepared. They declined government support for a federal process that would harm President Barack Obama’s health law. “We all want to tell the President,” Drop the lawsuit, drop the lawsuits, drop the lawsuits, “said Pelosi, Senate Minority President Chuck Schumer and other democratic lawmakers unanimously.

Trump also said he would always protect “pre-existing conditions” even if the Obamacare gutted did.

A “PRESIDENT” IN WAIT

Foreign policy was a small part of Trump’s speech. Among the surprise guests invited by the White House was Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who sought international help to drive Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro out of office.

“Maduro is an illegitimate ruler, a tyrant who brutalizes his people. But Maduro’s influence on tyranny will be smashed and broken, “Trump praised Guaidó as the” true and legitimate president of Venezuela “and a” man who carries the hopes, dreams and aspirations of all Venezuelans with him “.

This move not only gave Guaidó an important boost in public, but also helped Trump to reaffirm a message that he used to hit the democratic candidates: socialist politics is dangerous.

“Socialism destroys nations,” he said. “But always remember, freedom unites the soul. “

The Trump administration was among the first governments to campaign for Guaidó. Nevertheless, Maduro remains in power.

OBAMA LIVES FREE IN THE HEAD OF TRUMP

Trump started with an optimistic speech, but was unable to resist criticism from his predecessor, even if the context is unclear. “If we hadn’t reversed the previous government’s failed economic policies,” Trump said, “the world would not see this great economic success now.”

The economic recovery from the great recession that started in 2008 began under President Barack Obama, whose job creation record matched Trump’s.