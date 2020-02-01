Union wrestlers meet for team titles in Denver

DENVER (KWWL) – Union crowned three champions and prevailed against Denver to win team honors at Saturday’s NICL conference wrestling meeting. The knights finished with 237 points, while the cyclones earned two titles and scored 223.5.

Team results:

Union 237 Denver 223.5 East Marshall / GMG 158 Hudson 151 Dike-New Hartford 127 Wapsie Valley 105 Sumner-Fredericksburg 101 AP-GC 84 AGWSR 80.5 SH-BCLUW 72 Waterloo Columbus 68.5 West Marshall 63 Jesup 54

Results of the championship games:

106: Carter Kolthoff (SH-BCLUW) 34-2 won 30-7 (6-5 December) by deciding on Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley)

113: Joe Ebaugh (Denver) won 34-5 in the sudden victory – 1 against Lincoln Mehlert (Union-La Porte) 17-5 (SV-1 4-2)

120: Dominik Ridout (East Marshall / GMG) with 30: 0 against Trey Lashbrook (AGWSR) with 29: 6 (MD 11: 1)

126: Hunter Worthen (Union-La Porte) 32-5 won by falling over Jacob Moore (Denver) 32-7 (falling 1:52)

132: Isaac Schimmels (Denver) won 19-0 against Lake Lebahn (Union-La Porte) 22-26 (4-3 December)

138: Karter Krapfl (Hudson) won 41: 0 against Jace Petersen (Dike-New Hartford) with 23: 11 (December 6th to 4th)

145: Jack Thomsen (Union-La Porte) won 35: 1 due to a technical crash against Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup) with 28: 6 (TF-1,5: 5: 27 (18: 2)

152: Tate Entriken (Hudson) 17: 0 against Stone Schmitz (Union-La Porte) with 34: 4 (December 5-2)

160: Adam Ahrendsen (Union-La Porte) 34-1 won by decision against John Ebaugh (Denver) 29-6 (Dec 1-0)

170: Ethan Fulcher (Hudson) won 41-0 due to a technical crash against Brennen Graber (Denver) with 28: 13 (TF-1.5: 4: 18 (17: 2)

182: Isiah Morse (Wapsie Valley) 21-11 won by falling over Jacob Haley (AGWSR) 25-6 (falling 1:18)

195: Treyten Steffen (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 33-1 won due to injury against Trever Dorn (Denver) 11-2 (Inj. 3:05)

220: Zach Starbuck (Dike-New Hartford) 22-6 won by falling against Roberto Verastegui (Hudson) 27-16 (falling 1:03)

285: Jacob Leohr (Dike-New Hartford) 23-2 against Isrrael Vargas (East Marshall / GMG) 27-29 (9th: 3rd December)