Unions call for all flights from China to be stopped immediately due to a coronavirus epidemic

Airport employees have raised concerns that some major airports in Australia lack alleged protective equipment or extensive security plans during the corona virus outbreak.

More than 213 people died of respiratory disease, and 9,600 cases of infection were confirmed in China alone.

In Australia, nine people have been diagnosed with the fatal disease, but all are stable.

People wearing face masks to protect themselves against the corona virus can be seen at Brisbane International Airport in Brisbane on Friday, January 31, 2020. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak of the corona virus a worldwide emergency.

Since the spread of the outbreak in Australia, four people have been treated in New South Wales, three in Victoria and two in Queensland.

Australia’s leading transportation union has said it is addressing a number of concerns from airport employees in several countries who fear the risk of contracting the virus and who have said they have received little guidance on how to deal with an escalating situation.

The TWU is in contact with several airlines, airports and service companies to request details on the procedures in place to protect personnel and the public from the risk of infection.

Sellers in luxury shops in Sydney's CBD are seen wearing masks on January 31, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus to be a global health emergency as the number of deaths from the flu-like virus in China is 212, of which nearly 10,000 people have been classified as infected, while thousands continue to be observed. There are nine confirmed cases in Australia – three in Victoria, four in NSW and two in Queensland.

They are also in negotiations to understand how to protect employees involved in the evacuation of infectious people to Christmas Island.

The United Workers Union (UWU) has also reported that major airports, including Sydney and Canberra, “reject” workers’ requests to take security measures.

UWU security personnel and personnel say that wearing protective clothing can make customers feel “uncomfortable”. As a result, employees may “have no choice but to stop working” if the problem is not resolved.

A South Korean rescue member sits in an ambulance that picks up a South Korean citizen returned from Wuhan, China with flu-like symptoms while checking for a novel coronavirus on January 31, 2020 from Gimpo Airport in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea confirmed the sixth case of the deadly new corona virus that occurred in the city of Wuhan in China last month.

“It is appalling and dangerous that the safety of airport personnel is not brought to the fore because employers are worried about scaring customers. The safety of our members and the public must always come first,” said Damien Davie, spokesman from Property Services at UWU.

“The coronavirus is a life-threatening disease. The World Health Organization has declared it a global health emergency. The threat of disciplinary measures to wear a mask is not only irresponsible but also immoral.”

According to Davie, airport employees are exposed to the risk that the airports will remain open.

“It is common knowledge that a coronavirus patient has traveled to Australia on a domestic flight. Employers need to recognize this by providing all employees with the protective equipment they need to work with minimal risk to their wellbeing,” said he.

South Korean police officers wait for an ambulance to pick up a South Korean with flu-like symptoms, returned from Wuhan, China, during the Novel Coronavirus scan from Gimpo Airport in Seoul, South Korea on January 31, 2020.

“If the health and safety needs of these workers are not met, the United Workers Union will instruct members to stop working, even if this means that every flight in the country will be stopped. We will not be watching while our members are due to this hideous virus are affected. ” Penny pinch from airport security operators. “

A representative from Sydney Airport said they are working with their contractors and are monitoring the situation.

“Our security and cleaning companies have confirmed that they are following the advice of health authorities closely,” they said.

“In addition, they provided personal protective equipment such as face masks and hand sanitizers to anyone who wants to use them.”

Scientists will be working at the CSIRO high security facility in Geelong on Friday, January 31, 2020. CSIRO, the Australian national science agency, has begun important research into a rapid global response to the novel outbreak of the corona virus.

Canberra Airport was also asked to comment.

The TWU calls for all incoming flights from China to Australia to be stopped immediately to prevent the spread of the corona virus.

“Suspending flights from China appears to be a drastic measure, but the consequences of inaction could be even more drastic,” said TWU National Secretary Michael Kaine.

“We now need national leadership.

“Air travel is the most efficient means of spreading the virus and has been an integral part of the spread of the virus in at least 18 other countries around the world.”