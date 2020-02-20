[uniqlo’s-newest-collaboration-with-a-fancy-french-designer-is-listed-here]

Easy and breezy for Spring/Summertime 2020

You can usually depend on Uniqlo for fundamentals that are affordable but not cheaply designed. But the brand isn’t just great for stocking up on tees and sweatshirts. For a couple of decades now they’ve been producing collections in collaboration with major name style designers, from Alexander Wang to J.W. Anderson.

Their longest collaborative partnership has been with Christophe Lemaire, previously the artistic director of Hermès, who now helms his have namesake line and produces seasonal collections for Uniqlo, recognized as Uniqlo U.

The most current collection from the French designer mirrors the creative vision for his namesake brand name, only extra available. For spring and summer months, the shade palette stays mainly neutral, with the occasional muted purple or burnt orange. The apparel on their own are comfortable and breezy — loose hanging shirts that drape fairly than slouch, a bit outsized chore and denim jackets that let for breathability with out drowning the wearer in excess fabric. They are the type of straightforward, timeless pieces excellent for spring and summer months. And the best component is, their price ranges are no various from Uniqlo’s other goods. It is like buying designer without the need of owning to fork out the selling price.

