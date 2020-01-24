Unique characters and matches in the “League of Stoves” that bring the office to life

The SBS “Stove League” may take a break this week due to the Lunar New Year holidays, but history will move into high gear when it returns!

“Stove League” tells the story of Dreams, a professional baseball team that came last in its league several years ago. Namgoong Min plays Baek Seung Soo, a new unconventional general manager who shakes the team during the off-season.

The drama is also populated by a diverse cast of unique and interesting characters, from baseball players on Dreams, to office workers striving to manage the team, to rival baseball players and league managers.

(Possible spoilers below.)

Senior Director Baek’s Left and Right Hand

Park Eun Bin plays the role of Lee Se Young, team leader of the management team and youngest female manager of a professional baseball team in South Korea. Jo Byeong Gyu charmed viewers like Han Jae Hee, the youngest member of the management team. Although Lee Se Young initially disliked Baek Seung Soo, the two have built a close working relationship and she is now her right arm, confident in her decisions even when she disagrees with them. Han Jae Hee is the faithful left hand of Baek Seung Soo and fulfills several roles such as treating potential players at meals and finding old players in unconventional places.

The two also have a cat and dog relationship. Lee Se Young and Han Jae Hee initially got off on the wrong foot, but she was slowly won over by her determination to succeed on her own terms. She scolds him a lot, but she has also come to depend on him.

The brains of the team

The Dreams Record Analysis Team examines each player’s Dreams records and results and compiles them for analysis. Their results help the management team decide who to negotiate, whose salaries need to be increased and who needs additional training to improve. Kim Do Hyun plays Yoo Kyung Taek, the cold and analytical team leader. Although he is often booked with his team members, he is passionate about baseball as a former player and refuses to let professional players (who prefer to trust their instincts rather than the data) intimidate him.

Yoon Sun Woo plays Baek Young Soo, the newest member of the record analysis team and data analyst. He is also the younger brother of Baek Seung Woo. After suffering a terrible injury during his high school baseball career, he became interested in the analysis of baseball and secretly led a column under the pseudonym “Robinson”. He and Yoo Kyung Taek bring a new understanding of sabermetry (baseball statistics that measure in the game) to take dreams to the next level.

The cynic and the comic

Kim Soo Jin plays Im Mi Sun, the team leader of the marketing team. At first, she was very skeptical of general manager Baek, but she was not afraid to tell him the harsh truths necessary to do her job. Everyone complains when she votes against the expulsion of a player “because he is beautiful” but she replies: “His uniform ranks n ° 4 among the most sold. If he leaves, ticket sales go down. You cannot play baseball with just earth. It’s professional baseball. “

When Baek Seung Soo shares a viral video about Dreams’ mistakes last season, she confronts him and says, “Don’t you care about the feelings of the players? They must do a photo shoot for a calendar and a fan sign event before leaving for spring training, but if the players don’t agree after seeing this, will you take responsibility? “

Park Jin Woo plays Byun Chi Hoon, the team leader of the promotions team. He is sometimes a bit comical, eager to flatter but sometimes too easygoing, and easily overthrown by the beauty of Kim Young Chae (Girl’s Day Sojin) to ignore his sometimes extreme way of making a story.

The rivals in the scouting team

The screening team underwent a dramatic change at the start of the drama when longtime team leader (Lee Joon Hyuk) was discovered for accepting bribes from potential players. Yoon Byung Hee plays Yang Won Sub, the passionate and obsessive scout team member now promoted to team leader, and Kim Ki Moo plays Jang Woo Suk, assistant team leader. Jang Woo Suk is still loyal to the previous team leader and has undermined both Baek Seung Soo and his new team leader. It remains to be seen where this rivalry will go, especially since Yang Won Sub (firmly on the side of Baek Seung Soo) begins to assert his own authority.

Who are your favorite characters in “Stove League?”

The drama will return with episode 12 on January 31. Check out the latest episode below!

