[unique-inside-no.-nine-clip-for-year-5-of-britbox’s-anthology-collection]

Exceptional Inside No. nine Clip for Period 5 of BritBox’s Anthology Series

ComingSoon.net has an exclusive Inside of No. 9 clip for the upcoming fifth time of the dim comedy anthology collection that will debut on BritBox on March 17. The clip, from the episode titled “Misdirection,” can be considered now in the player beneath!

Made by and featuring the British comedy duo that brought you The League of Gentlemen, Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, this anthology of darkly comedian tales all choose position inside a site that ties back again to the quantity nine. Regardless of whether it is a room in a well-liked resort or the prime floor of a luxury lodge, the stories immediately go from innocent to insidious typically with a killer of a twist ending.

The “Misdirection” episode revolves all over an arrogant magician with a dim solution who following agreeing to do an job interview finds himself in a cat-and-mouse game with the reporter. Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch) guest stars and is in the clip with collection co-creator Reece Shearsmith.

Regarded for its rotating visitor solid that has in the earlier highlighted Derek Jacobi (Gladiator), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve) and Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), the new batch of twisted tales will feature David Morrissey (The Walking Lifeless), Jenna Coleman (Victoria), Maxine Peake (Shameless) and Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk).

“Inside No. nine is a exceptional exhibit that has become a lover beloved due to the fact of its genuinely surprising twists,” mentioned Soumya Sriraman, President of BritBox. “[The] anthology series stays just as popular as ever, and we are wanting forward to many far more seasons of this specific one particular on our system.”

