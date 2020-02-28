[unique:-steven-spark-discusses-may-nine-clash-vs-terry-tzouramanis]

Phil Jay 28/02/2020

📸 Smithy’s Health and fitness center

Australian super-lightweight prospect Steven Spark is lining up his toughest check to day on May well nine when the Toowoomba man can take on Terry Tzouramanis.

Talking to WBN about the forthcoming contest, the 9-1 23-calendar year-old, acknowledged as ‘The Viking’, is prepared to show his apparent talents.

Questioned about opponent Tzouramanis, 34, – a veteran of 30 professional bouts, Spark was prepared for anything thrown his way.

“I’m excited and particularly inspired for my combat from Terry,” Spark exclusively instructed World Boxing Information. “I imagine it’s an additional action up and a move in the proper course to maintain improving myself as a fighter.

“Terry provides a large amount of encounter to the ring with him. That is why I desired this fight. I think he will deliver the greatest out in me.

“I’ll be capable to showcase my skillset and get yet another acquire in breathtaking style.”

On his pro run so considerably, Spark explained: “I always considered my design was more suited to the professionals from a younger age. I get improved as the rounds go on.

“Each fight I have experienced I have stepped up accordingly, received the work completed and attained encounter from each individual opponent.

“I consider I presently have the expertise and get the job done ethic of a world winner but you can’t beat expertise. Which is what we are establishing as each and every battle arrives.

“We want to make sure when my shot arrives. I am nicely seasoned and prepared for the task at hand.

“My objectives for 2020 are to keep on increasing as a fighter, maintain putting on great performances and most importantly keep profitable.

“I’m underneath no illusion it all commences once again if I drop. I also want to split into the major 15 environment ratings with a person of the main sanctioning bodies.”

Observing the 140-pound landscape, two fighters at present keep all the belts. Spark hopes to be proper up there, offered the time.

“Yeah, the two top rated puppies of the tremendous lightweight division ideal now are Josh Taylor and Jose Ramirez,” he pointed out. “So the prepare would be to make a shot versus 1 of them.

“Though ideas normally change in boxing as new champions are crowned all the time. So I guess It would have to be whoever has 1 of individuals entire world title belts.”



BRENDON SMITH

Handler Brendon Smith, a male renowned for bringing as a result of best stars from down under, is content how Spark is progressing.

“Steven is coming together incredibly well. He is the authentic deal and an Australian Super light champ IBF earth youth champ by now,” said Smith.

“He’s been with me considering that he was 13 decades outdated and now he’s 23 yrs previous, so Steven is coming into his have now. He has a title fight on Might 9th and just cannot wait to get back again in the ring.”

On wherever the Spark vs Tzouramanis clash will choose area, Smith concluded: “A location for the struggle really should be all confirmed in the future thirty day period, I’d say.”