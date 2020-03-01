[united-airlines-ceo-claims-it-‘likely’-it-will-have-to-have-to-minimize-supplemental-flights]

FILE Photo: A United Airlines passenger jet will take off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty Global Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December six, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
March 1, 2020
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – United Airlines
In a e-mail late on Saturday to staff, Munoz noted the provider experienced slash flights to Asia and suspended support to mainland China and Hong Kong by April 30.
“We are strategically managing our Atlantic and domestic company, aware of journey directives from the federal government, fluctuating demand from customers and of course, the advice of public overall health specialists. Based on recent trends, it is most likely that further timetable reductions will be important,” Munoz explained. The e mail was noted before by CNBC.
(Reporting by David Shepardson Modifying by Peter Cooney)