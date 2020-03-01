[united-airlines-ceo-claims-it-‘likely’-it-will-have-to-have-to-minimize-supplemental-flights]



FILE Photo: A United Airlines passenger jet will take off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty Global Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December six, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

March 1, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – United Airlines Main Govt Oscar Munoz informed personnel the U.S. airline would possible need to have to slice additional flights in the wake of sagging demand for the reason that of the coronavirus outbreak, the airline confirmed on Sunday.

In a e-mail late on Saturday to staff, Munoz noted the provider experienced slash flights to Asia and suspended support to mainland China and Hong Kong by April 30.

“We are strategically managing our Atlantic and domestic company, aware of journey directives from the federal government, fluctuating demand from customers and of course, the advice of public overall health specialists. Based on recent trends, it is most likely that further timetable reductions will be important,” Munoz explained. The e mail was noted before by CNBC.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Modifying by Peter Cooney)