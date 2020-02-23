[united-airlines-increases-checked-bag-fees]

by: CNN Newsource
Posted:
/ Updated:
(CNN) – United Airlines is following JetBlue’s lead by increasing baggage fees by $5.
The first checked bag is now $35 each way for domestic and short international flights.
You can avoid the increase by paying for bags 24 hours before the flight.
The increase takes effect on March 6.
