United Airlines increases checked-bag fees

Nellie McDonald
by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – United Airlines is following JetBlue’s lead by increasing baggage fees by $5.

The first checked bag is now $35 each way for domestic and short international flights.

You can avoid the increase by paying for bags 24 hours before the flight.

The increase takes effect on March 6.

