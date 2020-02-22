[united-airlines-raises-checked-bag-service-fees]

United Airways on Friday amplified its checked-baggage fees by $5, pursuing a similar move in January by JetBlue Airways.

The first checked bag is now $35 each way, the 2nd, $45. Tourists can steer clear of the enhance by prepaying for luggage in progress. The checked-bag rates keep on being $30 and $40 if the payment is paid at any time just before online verify-in.

The increase normally takes result for vacation beginning March 6. Vacationers who bought their tickets just before Friday, Feb. 21 will be exempt and carry on to pay $30 and $40.

United spokeswoman Maddie King reported the increase addresses flight in the United States and on quick-haul flights to the Caribbean and Latin The usa.

Other significant airways are probable to observe suit. United, Delta and American all matched JetBlue’s prior bag rate increase, in 2018.

No-frills airways like Spirit, Frontier and Allegiant previously cost different costs for checked (and carry-on) bags depending when you invest in them and, in lots of circumstances, where by and when you are flying.

