United Airlines Sued Over Refunds For Training Licensed By Coronavirus

United Airlines customers feel sorry for the planes and they are only given travel vouchers for flights canceled due to coronavirus … so they submit.

Jacob Rudolph filed a class action lawsuit on Monday against United Airlines, claiming that the air carrier only offers travel vouchers instead of cash refunds, which he says do nothing to help people in need. to return the dough for basic needs during pandemics. Especially galling because the agencies receive a sack boat from the feds.

According to new documents, Rudolph admitted that he had collected more than $ 1,500 for 3 United Airlines flights scheduled for April and when the UA canceled flights due to the virus, he requested a refund and grounded.

In the suit, Rudolph said United told him he was not eligible for a refund and instead offered to simply book his flights or give him a good travel credit a year from the date of the first he bought the tickets.

According to the documents, Rudolph said that United was unfair, unjust and in no way deceptive by refusing to issue passenger refunds for coronavirus-related cancellations … and he said the biggest hurdle is the UA will not see refunds even if the airlines already have taxpayers to the tune of $ 58 billion.

Rudolph’s charge to passengers to get their money back is extra. We arrived at United, unknowingly to this day.