[united-airways-sharply-cuts-flights-to-asia,-cancels-trader-day]



FILE Picture: A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty Worldwide Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December six, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

February 29, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – United Airways Holdings Inc mentioned on Friday it was sharply cutting flights to Japan and South Korea, as vacationers nervous about the coronavirus outbreak slash ticket purchases for individuals locations.

It also canceled its investor day that experienced been because of to be held on March five.

With investors firmly focused on how the enterprise is controlling the in close proximity to-time period impact of the coronavirus, United explained it was not “practical to anticipate that it can have a effective discussion focused on its extended-term tactic upcoming 7 days.”

The occasion will be rescheduled for September.

Chicago-primarily based United now withdrew its 2020 steering this week due to uncertainty around the period and unfold of the virus. It warned that in the vicinity of-phrase demand from customers to China has practically disappeared, with demand for the relaxation of its trans-Pacific routes down by 75%.

As a final result, the company is quickly reducing flights from the U.S. mainland to Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore and Seoul and extending the suspension of U.S. flights to mainland China and Hong Kong by April 30, it claimed on Friday.

The airline is cutting about two thirds of its flights to Seoul, nearly a third of flights to Japan and 40% of flights to Singapore. It is also traveling scaled-down planes on some routes.

Amid U.S. airlines, United has the most significant intercontinental exposure, drawing about 40% of its revenues from overseas flights.

Before this week, Delta cut South Korea flights in 50 %, citing the outbreak.

United shares fell five.two% on Friday, amid a common world share rout, and are down 21% about the past week.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru, David Shepardson in Washington and Tracy Rucinski Enhancing by David Gregorio and Rosalba O’Brien)