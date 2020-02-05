United and American Airlines suspend flights to Hong Kong due to coronavirus outbreak and previous protests

American Airlines announced Tuesday that it has suspended flights to Hong Kong until February 20 due to weak demand, and United Airlines will do the same over the weekend.

Interest in traveling to Hong Kong has already been weakened by months of anti-government protests in the city, and has declined more recently with the spread of the coronavirus epidemic in China.

Officials in Hong Kong on Tuesday reported the first death of the virus in the semi-autonomous territory, fueling fears that the virus would spread locally. China reported 425 deaths and more than 20,000 confirmed cases, up sharply from yesterday’s figures.

United, American, and Delta Air Lines have all announced that they will suspend flights to mainland China soon after the State Department issued a warning last week telling Americans not to fly there.

However, American continued to fly to Hong Kong from Los Angeles and Dallas-Fort Worth, and United maintained flights from San Francisco. Delta had not served Hong Kong.

Several hours after American’s announcement on Tuesday, United said it would also suspend flights to Hong Kong from Saturday until February 20. He cited the continuing decline in demand.

In another sign of loss of interest in Hong Kong travel, Disney said on Tuesday that attendance and hotel stays in Hong Kong were down due to “recent events”. The company has not developed.

