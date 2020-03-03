‘united-by-emotion’-disclosed-as-the-motto-for-the-tokyo-video-games

Sample newspaper report
2020年東京五輪・パラリンピック組織委員会は17日、世界へ発信する五輪とパラ共通の大会スローガンを「United by Emotion(感動で、私たちは一つになる) 」に決めたと発表した。感動で人々がつながることで、国籍や宗教、障害などさまざまな壁を越えて、互いを認め合うことができるという思いを込めた。
元選手や有識者らでつくる「大会モットー選定委員会」が案を出し合い、決定した。16年リオデジャネイロ大会は「A New Earth(新しい世界)」、18年平昌冬季大会は「Passion. Related.(情熱、一つに)」だった。 (KYODO)
Phrases and phrases
2020年 (にせんにじゅうねん) the calendar year 2020
東京五輪(とうきょうごりん)・パラリンピック Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Game titles
組織委員会 (そしきいいんかい) arranging committee
17日 (じゅうしちにち) the 17th
世界 (せかい) entire world
発信(はっしん)する to endorse
共通(きょうつう)の shared
大会 (たいかい) Online games
スローガン slogan
感動 (かんどう) emotion
私(わたし)たち we
一(ひと)つになる to turn into one particular, to unite into a single
決(き)める to come to a decision
発表(はっぴょう)する to announce
人々(ひとびと) men and women
つながる to link
~することで by ~ing
国籍 (こくせき) nationality
宗教 (しゅうきょう) faith
障害 (しょうがい) incapacity
など and some others
さまざまな numerous
壁 (かべ) wall, barrier
越(こ)えて by beating
互(たが)い each individual other
認(みと)め合(あ)うことができる to be in a position to mutually understand
~という思(おも)いを込(こ)める in the hope that~
元 (もと) previous
選手 (せんしゅ) athlete
有識者(ゆうしきしゃ)ら proficient people, experts
~でつくる consist of~/ made up of~
モットー motto
選定委員会 (せんていいいんかい) variety panel
案 (あん) notion
出(だ)し合(あ)う to exchange, to bounce off
決定(けってい)する to choose
16年(じゅうろくねん) the year 2016
リオデジャネイロ Rio de Janeiro
新(あたら)しい new
世界(せかい)globe
18年 (じゅうはちねん) the calendar year 2018
平昌 (ぴょんちゃん) Pyeongchang
冬季 (とうき) winter
情熱 (じょうねつ) enthusiasm
Quick questions
one) 人々の感動でどのような壁を超えることができますか？
two) 「大会モットー選定委員会」のメンバーはどのような人たちですか？
three) 2016年と2018年の大会のモットーは何でしたか？
Translation
The organizing committee for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games introduced on the 17th that it was made the decision the shared slogan that would be promoted to the earth would be “United by Emotion” (“With Emotion, We All Grow to be One”).
By connecting folks as a result of emotion, it is hoped that men and women can mutually realize one particular a different and prevail over a variety of obstacles such as nationality, religion, disability and so on.
The “Games Motto Variety Panel” designed up of former athletes and specialists bounced tips off each and every other and arrived to a selection [on “United by Emotion”]. The [slogan for the] 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games was “A New World” (“New World”) and the 2018 Pyeongchang Games’ [slogan] was “Passion. Connected” (“Passion, as One”).
Responses
1) What sorts of limitations can be overcome through people’s emotion?
国籍や宗教、障害など。
Limitations these kinds of as nationality, faith and disability.
2) What type of folks make up the “Games Motto Choice Panel?”
元選手や有識者ら。
Previous athletes and specialists.
three) What were being the mottos of the 2016 and 2018 Olympics?
16年リオデジャネイロ大会は「A New World (新しい世界)」、18年平昌冬季大会は「Passion. Related. (情熱、一つに)」だった。
The 2016 Rio de Janeiro Game titles had “A New World” and the 2018 Pyeongchang Game titles experienced “Passion. Connected.”