‘united-by-emotion’-disclosed-as-the-motto-for-the-tokyo-video-games

Sample newspaper report

2020年東京五輪・パラリンピック組織委員会は17日、世界へ発信する五輪とパラ共通の大会スローガンを「United by Emotion(感動で、私たちは一つになる) 」に決めたと発表した。感動で人々がつながることで、国籍や宗教、障害などさまざまな壁を越えて、互いを認め合うことができるという思いを込めた。

元選手や有識者らでつくる「大会モットー選定委員会」が案を出し合い、決定した。16年リオデジャネイロ大会は「A New Earth(新しい世界)」、18年平昌冬季大会は「Passion. Related.(情熱、一つに)」だった。 (KYODO)

Phrases and phrases

2020年 (にせんにじゅうねん) the calendar year 2020

東京五輪(とうきょうごりん)・パラリンピック Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Game titles

組織委員会 (そしきいいんかい) arranging committee

17日 (じゅうしちにち) the 17th

世界 (せかい) entire world

発信(はっしん)する to endorse

共通(きょうつう)の shared

大会 (たいかい) Online games

スローガン slogan

感動 (かんどう) emotion

私(わたし)たち we

一(ひと)つになる to turn into one particular, to unite into a single

決(き)める to come to a decision

発表(はっぴょう)する to announce

人々(ひとびと) men and women

つながる to link

~することで by ~ing

国籍 (こくせき) nationality

宗教 (しゅうきょう) faith

障害 (しょうがい) incapacity

など and some others

さまざまな numerous

壁 (かべ) wall, barrier

越(こ)えて by beating

互(たが)い each individual other

認(みと)め合(あ)うことができる to be in a position to mutually understand

~という思(おも)いを込(こ)める in the hope that~

元 (もと) previous

選手 (せんしゅ) athlete

有識者(ゆうしきしゃ)ら proficient people, experts

~でつくる consist of~/ made up of~

モットー motto

選定委員会 (せんていいいんかい) variety panel

案 (あん) notion

出(だ)し合(あ)う to exchange, to bounce off

決定(けってい)する to choose

16年(じゅうろくねん) the year 2016

リオデジャネイロ Rio de Janeiro

新(あたら)しい new

世界(せかい)globe

18年 (じゅうはちねん) the calendar year 2018

平昌 (ぴょんちゃん) Pyeongchang

冬季 (とうき) winter

情熱 (じょうねつ) enthusiasm

Quick questions

one) 人々の感動でどのような壁を超えることができますか？

two) 「大会モットー選定委員会」のメンバーはどのような人たちですか？

three) 2016年と2018年の大会のモットーは何でしたか？

Translation

The organizing committee for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games introduced on the 17th that it was made the decision the shared slogan that would be promoted to the earth would be “United by Emotion” (“With Emotion, We All Grow to be One”).

By connecting folks as a result of emotion, it is hoped that men and women can mutually realize one particular a different and prevail over a variety of obstacles such as nationality, religion, disability and so on.

The “Games Motto Variety Panel” designed up of former athletes and specialists bounced tips off each and every other and arrived to a selection [on “United by Emotion”]. The [slogan for the] 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games was “A New World” (“New World”) and the 2018 Pyeongchang Games’ [slogan] was “Passion. Connected” (“Passion, as One”).

Responses

1) What sorts of limitations can be overcome through people’s emotion?

国籍や宗教、障害など。

Limitations these kinds of as nationality, faith and disability.

2) What type of folks make up the “Games Motto Choice Panel?”

元選手や有識者ら。

Previous athletes and specialists.

three) What were being the mottos of the 2016 and 2018 Olympics?

16年リオデジャネイロ大会は「A New World (新しい世界)」、18年平昌冬季大会は「Passion. Related. (情熱、一つに)」だった。

The 2016 Rio de Janeiro Game titles had “A New World” and the 2018 Pyeongchang Game titles experienced “Passion. Connected.”