united-flight-makes-emergency-landing-in-daytona-after-passenger’s-bag-catches-fire

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A commercial airline was forced to make an emergency landing at the Daytona Beach Airport after a passenger’s bag caught fire.
A passenger’s battery charger caught fire in their bag while on the United Airlines flight from New Jersey to the Bahamas, the airport said.
The fire was contained to the passenger’s bag and put in a fire retardant case until the plane landed safely.
There were no injuries and the plane has taken off again.
