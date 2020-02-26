United flight makes emergency landing in Daytona after passenger’s bag catches fire

By
Nellie McDonald
-
united-flight-makes-emergency-landing-in-daytona-after-passenger’s-bag-catches-fire

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A commercial airline was forced to make an emergency landing at the Daytona Beach Airport after a passenger’s bag caught fire.

A passenger’s battery charger caught fire in their bag while on the United Airlines flight from New Jersey to the Bahamas, the airport said.

The fire was contained to the passenger’s bag and put in a fire retardant case until the plane landed safely.

There were no injuries and the plane has taken off again.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Police: Armed robbery suspect in critical condition after chase in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled

Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled

This Tampa Bay contestant was the first to perform on “The Voice” tonight. She nailed it, advancing to the next round.

Thumbnail for the video titled

Missing jet skier found alive in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled

Search underway for missing jet skier, police say

Thumbnail for the video titled

K-9 memorial pkg

Thumbnail for the video titled

Deputies: Pedestrian struck by Polk County deputy’s patrol car

Thumbnail for the video titled

Boat captain defends behavior in video of him poking manatee in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled

Polk waitress receives $1K “Big Fat Tip” from local organization

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss