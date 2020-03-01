[united-kingdom-govt-suggests-12-new-optimistic-checks-for-coronavirus,-whole-now-35]



Men and women put on protective face masks at the London Underground in central London, Britain, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

March one, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British overall health authorities stated on Sunday there experienced been 12 new instances of coronavirus in Britain, bringing the complete to 35.

Chief Professional medical Officer Chris Whitty said in a assertion on Twitter that 3 of individuals testing positive had been shut contacts of a regarded case.

Six other individuals had not too long ago traveled from Italy, and two from Iran. 1 individual experienced no relevant vacation, and authorities had been investigating how they had caught the virus.

(Reporting by William James Enhancing by Mark Potter)