[united-kingdom-govt-suggests-12-new-optimistic-checks-for-coronavirus,-whole-now-35]

People wear protective face masks at the London Underground in central London

Men and women put on protective face masks at the London Underground in central London, Britain, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

March one, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British overall health authorities stated on Sunday there experienced been 12 new instances of coronavirus in Britain, bringing the complete to 35.

Chief Professional medical Officer Chris Whitty said in a assertion on Twitter that 3 of individuals testing positive had been shut contacts of a regarded case.

Six other individuals had not too long ago traveled from Italy, and two from Iran. 1 individual experienced no relevant vacation, and authorities had been investigating how they had caught the virus.

