United kingdom Key Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with virus

Photo: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Road by using AP, File

LONDON (AP) — British Key Minister Boris Johnson, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus more than a week back, was admitted to a clinic Sunday for assessments.

Johnson’s place of work stated he was hospitalized for the reason that he nonetheless has symptoms 10 times just after testing positive for the virus.

Downing St. stated it was a “precautionary step” and he stays in cost of the federal government.

Johnson, 55, has been quarantined in his Downing St. residence considering the fact that currently being identified with COVID-19 on March 26.

Johnson has ongoing to chair everyday meetings on Britain’s response to the outbreak, and has released various movie messages in the course of his 10 times in isolation.

In a message on Friday, he said he was experience superior but however had a fever.

The virus will cause gentle to average signs and symptoms in most people today, but for some, particularly older adults and the infirm, it can lead to pneumonia and direct to loss of life.

Johnson has received medical guidance by telephone all through his ailment, but heading to a hospital signifies medical professionals can see him in individual.

Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds, 32, uncovered Saturday that she used a week with coronavirus signs, although she wasn’t analyzed. Symonds, who is expecting, mentioned she was now “on the mend.”

The federal government mentioned Sunday that practically 48,000 persons have been confirmed to have COVID-19 in the U.K., and 4,934 have died.