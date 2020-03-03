[united-kingdom-pm-johnson:-coronavirus-will-not-end-me-shaking-palms]



Britain’s Key Minister Boris Johnson, Chris Whitty, Main Medical Officer for England and Chief Scientific Adviser to the Government, Sir Patrick Vallance, arrive for a news meeting on the novel coronavirus, in London, Britain March three, 2020. Frank Augstein/Pool by way of REUTERS

March three, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reported on Tuesday that coronavirus would not halt him greeting persons with a handshake, including that he experienced shaken the hands of everyone at a healthcare facility where by infected clients were currently being addressed.

Johnson was speaking at the announcement of Britain’s plan to deal with the envisioned distribute of the virus, which provided a warning that as a lot of as just one in five staff members could be off get the job done at the peak of the outbreak.

The international death toll from the virus is about 3,000, prompting a array of official, and occasionally contradictory, information on how to stop its unfold.

France encouraged final week that men and women do not shake arms to prevent the distribute of the virus, even though Switzerland has stated its residents ought to contemplate dropping the daily greeting of kissing each other on the cheek.

Johnson even so, exhibited no this sort of warning.

“I’m shaking palms,” Johnson reported when asked how he planned to tackle traveling to dignitaries.

“I was at a clinic the other night where by I assume a handful of there were in fact coronavirus patients and I shook palms with everyone, you are going to be delighted to know, and I keep on to shake fingers.

He reported folks were cost-free to make up their possess minds, but referred to the scientific guidance he experienced acquired: “Our judgment is washing your fingers is the crucial matter.”

(Reporting by William James editing by Stephen Addison)