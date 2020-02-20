[united-kingdom-to-evacuate-travellers-from-quarantined-cruise-ship-in-japan]

A male sporting a mask stands guard at the port up coming to the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 12, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 20 — British passengers will be evacuated from a cruise ship that experienced been quarantined for two weeks off the coast of Japan just after hundreds of persons on board fell sick with the coronavirus.

The repatriated passengers encounter another 14-day quarantine on arrival in the United kingdom right after getting stranded on the ship at a port close to Tokyo.

The British-flagged Diamond Princess arrived in Yokohama on February 3 with about three,700 men and women onboard right after the virus was diagnosed in a guy who disembarked final thirty day period in Hong Kong. Around 600 passengers have tested good for the virus.

Britain’s international minister, Dominic Raab, stated that the flight will leave from Tokyo, and urged any other Britons who needed to leave to get in contact.

Raab urged “other British nationals nonetheless searching for to leave to make contact with us”. He reported: “We will keep on to aid British nationals who would like to remain in Japan.”

The repatriated will be quarantined at accommodation at Arrowe Park Hospital, around Liverpool, in northern England on their return, according to the overall health ministry.

There had been additional than 70 British travellers on the cruise liner when conditions of the coronavirus strain identified as Covid-19 began to arise. — Reuters