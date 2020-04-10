United Kingdom-USA. Business talks adjourned due to coronavirus: report

Negotiations on a free trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the United States have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a British government source speaking at The Telegraph.

Insiders told the newspaper that a delegation of politicians and trade officials should fly to Washington, D.C., for the week of March 23 for multi-day negotiations. However, the trip, led by international trade secretary Liz Truss, was canceled due to the pandemic.

It is said that the British and Americans want to start negotiations, but no date has been set for restarting them. Instead, options such as video conferencing are being explored.

“Both sides are committed to ensuring that trade talks between the United Kingdom and the United States proceed as soon as possible. Free trade is critical to the global recovery from this crisis,” a source told The Telegraph of the government of the United Kingdom.

President Donald J Trump, who as the presidential candidate in 2016 supported the UK’s candidacy to leave the EU, had told both former Prime Minister Theresa May and current Prime Minister Boris Johnson. for the United States to attend a “new massive trade agreement” after the UK departs. the European Union.

He said after Prime Minister Johnson won the re-election in December, “This agreement can be much larger and more lucrative than any other agreement can be made with the EU.”

A friend of Mr Johnson and an ally of the United Kingdom, President Trump has recently extended messages of support for the Prime Minister, who contracted for coronavirus last month.

After Prime Minister Johnson was admitted to intensive care on Monday, when his symptoms worsened, President Trump said: “I want to send the best wishes to a very good friend of mine and a friend of our nation, The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson We are really saddened to hear he was in intensive care this afternoon.

“Americans are begging for recovery; he has been a very good friend and something very special: firm, determined, he keeps going, he does not give up.”

On Thursday, as the Prime Minister was released from the ICU, the President expressed his happiness over his friend’s recovery, and tweeted, “Great news: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just been released from intensive care. Hold on to it Boris !!! “

British Trade Secretary Liz Truss and his American counterpart Bob Leithauser have spoken to The Telegraph as the two countries took emergency measures. The newspaper reports that Ms. Truss hopes to start the negotiations as soon as possible.

In-person trade talks with the EU were also canceled indefinitely. However, both EU negotiator Michel Barner and Britain’s David Frost have said that the upcoming dates in April and May will be confirmed next week for virtual negotiations next week.

Despite calls from Europhiles, left and MPs in the European Parliament, the British government this week has stated that the transition period of 31 December 2020 is being completed, the term by which the United Kingdom will leave institutions of the EU as a whole, with or without an EU Trade Agreement.