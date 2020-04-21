(DETROIT) – United Auto Awareness Network is supporting Democrat Joe Biden for the President.

A group of nearly 400,000 members said in a statement Tuesday that the country needs better governance without interference “and the rights and rights of Americans will be further compromised.”

The group says Biden is committed to retaining power within the workforce, encouraging co-operation, and ensuring that employees receive the appropriate salary, benefits and benefits. Biden is also determined to expand access to better health care, the organization said.

Liberals of the group are in talks with Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler about restarting the US automotive industry that closed last month over fears of spreading coronavirus. The statement said “this issue implies the need for the executive leadership to follow scientific guidance and allow staff to discuss their safety and security,” the statement said.

The UAW largely supports Democratic candidates, but internal polls show that more than 30% of its members voted Republican in the last three presidential elections.

Represents the group represents approximately 150,000 employees with three Autroit vehicles. But being a member includes industry professionals in other industries as well as nurses, casino employees, and graduate assistants.

