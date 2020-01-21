United Nations assess the dangers of flying in conflict areas after deadly Iran crash

The United Nations Aviation Agency says it will review the issue of passenger aircraft flying into conflict zones after the PS752 flight disaster, killing 176 people, including 57 Canadians.

In a rare movement, a team from the UN International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), including four Canadians, also joined the security investigation into the Ukrainian aircraft shot by Iran on January 8.

The tragedy raised questions about why passenger planes were allowed to take off in Iran while the army was alert after attacks from bases in Iraq that housed American troops a few hours earlier. Iran kept its airspace open at the time of the crash. Ukraine and Ukraine International Airlines have also not landed the aircraft.

It is up to countries that have to deal with conflicts to close their airspace. It is also up to other countries and airlines to proactively complete their own risk assessment and decide whether it is safe to fly in the region, according to international aviation conventions.

ICAO confirmed to CBC News that it will investigate the guidance and compliance of conflict areas once the crash investigation is complete.

“All of this depends on the recommendations of the research states,” ICAO spokesman Anthony Philbin said in a statement to CBC News.

Iran invited ICAO to provide expert advice as part of the probe. The move came when pressure from the international community increased for a thorough and transparent investigation into how and why Iran shot the passenger plane out of the sky.

Four of the six senior and technical staff that ICAO has assigned to the case are based at the agency’s headquarters in Montreal. The team advises and observes Iran’s work to ensure that its researchers meet international requirements.

A series of recommendations on flying in conflict zones came from the tragedy of Flight MH17 of Malaysia Airlines in Eastern Ukraine on November 20, 2014. (Antonio Bronic / Reuters)

“Whether or not they should eventually go to Iran depends on the states that help them if things continue,” said Philbin of the ICAO experts.

They will also work directly with other countries involved in the study, including Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that he is encouraged that ICAO is involved because its presence will help “ensure that these situations do not happen again”.

Six other things

There have been six other cases since the 1980s in which the ICAO discussed a fatal aircraft accident.

More than 30 years ago, the agency had an advisory role after a US naval missile shot down an Iran Air plane en route to Dubai and killed all 290 people on board.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reminded the world that 1988 crashed into a tweet just days before Iran admitted that it had wrongly shot PS752 flight.

Those who refer to the number 52 must also remember the number 290. # IR655

Never threaten the Iranian nation.

– @ HassanRouhani

Other cases that were checked by the UN agency include:

Pakistan: On 18 July 2010, an Airblue Airbus A320 crashed near Islamabad, killing all 146 passengers and six crew members on board.

Sudan: A helicopter contracted by the UN crashed in the Darfur region and killed four crew members on September 29, 2008.

Cuba: Two American private planes were shot down by a Cuban military plane on February 24, 1996, killing four pilots.

More recently, the ICAO consulted on the investigation into the downing of flight MH17 of Malaysia Airlines in July 2014 over Eastern Ukraine. In the crash, 298 people were killed, including one Canadian. The investigation revealed that the aircraft had been shot down over the territory of pro-Russian separatists.

“There were still potential gaps”

After MH17, the Dutch Safety Board followed a report on the risk of flying over conflict areas and found that countries with persistent armed conflict are reluctant to close their airspace.

The board concluded that the aviation parties involved had not sufficiently recognized the risks of the armed conflict in the area. But it also discovered that the current system for assessing the risks associated with flying over conflict areas is “in urgent need of improvement.”

ICAO established a special task force after the MH17 tragedy and created an online tool so that countries could better share their conflict zone information.

“Airlines must regularly carry out risk assessments along their route networks using all available information,” according to the agency’s website.

Kathy Fox, chairman of the Canadian Transport Safety Board, was asked last week if the world went far enough to implement the recommendations, and she said no. She cited a warning in the Dutch report: in countries where there is a “continuing armed conflict”, officials cannot be counted on blocking commercial airplanes from the airspace on their own initiative.

“When this report was issued, they acknowledged that there were still potential gaps. And unfortunately we are seeing the results,” Fox said.

ICAO has also implemented a series of updates to its international requirements because of the lessons learned from the shooting of MH17. That work included improving the risk assessment guide for civil aircraft operations in or near conflict areas.

Countries have also adopted a manual on security measures related to military activities that may pose a threat to commercial aircraft, as well as guidelines for civil and military cooperation in air traffic management. However, these changes will only take effect later this year.