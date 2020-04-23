United Nations Secretary-General for Food: The world may see a “Bible proportion” famine within a few months

United Nations World Food Program Director David Beasley warned Tuesday that the world was “on the brink of a starvation pandemic” as it tackled the global crisis of the coronavirus. He said that without action, he might face “biblical proportions of famine within a few months.”

Among other things, he said he is facing a “perfect storm” due to wars like those in Syria and Yemen and more frequent natural disasters.

“It is important for us to come together as one global community to defeat this disease and protect the most vulnerable countries and communities from their devastating effects,” Beasley told the UN Security Council. .

According to Beasley, the World Food Program, which works to combat world hunger, serves nearly 100 million people a day, of which 30 million depend on the survival of the organization. He said that every night, 81 million people go to a hungry bed.

According to a report this week called the Global Report on the 2020 Food Crisis, about 135 million people are facing food insecurity and starvation or higher crisis levels. By the end of the year, the coronavirus can now drive an additional 130 million “on the brink of hunger,” Mr Beasley said.

“In the worst-case scenario, famine can be seen in about 30 countries, and in fact 10 of these countries already have more than 1 million people per hungry country “.

“There is a real risk that the economic impact of COVID-19 could potentially kill more people than the virus itself,” he said.

In Sanaa, the capital, on April 18, 2020, World Food Program employees wearing protective masks distributed relief supplies to displaced refugees in the new coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus pandemics are overwhelmingly affecting the poor in the world. International blockades have left millions of people unemployed, many of whom help families abroad. According to Beasley, overseas remittances and transfers from foreign workers to families in another country are expected to decline significantly.

Security measures have destroyed economies that depend on the service industry. According to Beasley, the loss of tourism has caused great damage to countries such as Ethiopia, which accounts for 47% of all exports. The crash of oil prices has been a serious blow to low-income countries such as South Sudan, with oil accounting for 98.8% of total exports.

Mr Beasley called on countries to build peace at this unprecedented moment, calling on the United Nations Secretary-General to ceasefire on a global scale and providing humanitarian assistance to those in urgent need.

“We need all parties involved in the conflict to give us quick and unobstructed humanitarian access to all vulnerable communities.

“To overcome this pandemic and get food where it needs it from where it’s produced, the supply chain needs to keep moving.”

