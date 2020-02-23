[united-outclass-watford-to-stay-in-major-4-hunt]

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates with Odion Ighalo right after the match at Aged Trafford, Manchester February 23, 2020. — Reuters pic

MANCHESTER, Feb 23 — Manchester United saved alive their hopes of finishing in the Leading League’s top rated 4 after plans from Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood secured a 3- dwelling gain about Watford on Sunday.

The consequence lifted United two places up to fifth on 41 details from 27 game titles, three driving fourth-positioned Chelsea and one particular in advance of Tottenham Hotspur. Struggling Watford stayed 19th on 24 details.

The household side seemed disjointed in the opening 20 minutes but Fernandes converted a 42nd-moment penalty to sign up his initially United intention just before Watford experienced an hard work ruled out for handball following a VAR check early in the second 50 %.

United doubled their lead in the 58th minute when Martial picked up his have rebound immediately after Ben Foster blocked his first attempt, still left Etienne Capoue dumbfounded with stunning footwork and dinked the ball over the keeper.

Greenwood put the icing on the cake with yet another unique aim of the greatest top quality in the 75th moment, unleashing a piledriver into the major corner following he identified space on the edge of the penalty place.

United fans unfurled a large banner right before the kickoff to honour their previous goalkeeper Harry Gregg who died last Sunday at the age of 87. There was a minute’s silence for Gregg, a survivor of United’s 1958 Munich air crash which killed 23 people today like eight of the team’s players. — Reuters