United States criticizes Twitter actions by the UN aviation agency | world

WASHINGTON, June 11 / PRNewswire / – The State Department criticized a “disgusting” decision by a UN aviation agency to block Twitter supporters asking why it refused to work with Taiwan.

While the spread of the novel coronavirus in central China has triggered alarm throughout Asia, this has also highlighted the increasing isolation of the self-governing island from global bodies under the pressure from Beijing.

Last month, the Twitter account of the Montreal-based International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which is not directly concerned with Taipei and only recognizes Beijing, has blocked users who have proposed to work with Taiwan.

The State Department yesterday said the ICAO’s decision to block users, including Taiwanese-Chinese scientists and analysts, was “outrageous, unacceptable, and inappropriate for a UN organization.”

“Freedom of expression must always overcome the political uncertainties in the Member States,” the statement said, calling on the authority to lift the block.

Neither ICAO nor the Geneva-based World Health Organization (WHO) will deal directly with Taiwan and only recognize Beijing.

The People’s Republic of China has been the only country since 1971 to have a seat at the United Nations.

Taiwan – which has ten confirmed cases of the virus and is a major regional aviation hub – has often been allowed to attend annual meetings and side meetings of such bodies as observers.

The outbreak of the corona virus has resulted in international organizations being asked to allow the island to be populated with 23 million people.

When scientists and analysts made such proposals on Twitter, many were blocked by the ICAO, which is currently headed by Fang Liu, a former civil aviation official in China.

The ICAO tweeted that the account “didn’t block anyone who asked for anything anywhere”.

Another statement on his website said: “Users who repeatedly base their questions or explanations on inaccurate, compromising or offensive material are considered irrelevant to the constructive discourse and excluded from publication on our accounts.” – AFP

