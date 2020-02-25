[unity-government-underneath-dr-m?-umno-sec-gen-claims-will-be-hypocritical-after-pakatan-collapse]

Umno secretary-standard Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks through a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. — Photo by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Umno has turned down the concept of a unity governing administration under the management of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, its secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa asserted currently.

Annuar reported the strategy had been proposed to his celebration president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, but included that accepting it now would be hypocrisy in mild of the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal authorities.

“The term unity govt, it will become hypocrisy. We really do not want a hypocritical govt to be fashioned.

“We want to study from the collapse of the PH governing administration, because they were acting hypocritically,” he instructed reporters at the Umno headquarters here.

Annuar was responding to a Reuters report citing nameless sources proclaiming that Dr Mahathir is poised to kind a new govt with out any dominant political party but as a substitute with the backing of MPs throughout the divide.

The interim primary minister has been meeting political leaders from major get-togethers, such as the Opposition, due to the fact returning to Putra Perdana this morning and was reportedly mulling a grand coalition without the need of celebration lines.

Annuar scoffed at the unity federal government thought, noting that Dr Mahathir experienced unsuccessful to rein in mavericks as chairman of the 4-get together PH which resulted in the coalition’s collapse.

“This is the identical leader we are speaking about, Dr Mahathir, who led four functions and it collapsed.

“If he ended up to direct 10 or much more parties, it will collapse even less complicated,” he additional.

Asked whether or not it was simply because Umno did not have confidence in Dr Mahathir himself, or if it did not rely on supplying Dr Mahathir that a great deal ability if he led a unity authorities, Annuar refused to point out his stand.

“We leave it to you to interpret,” he reported.

Annuar denied promises that Umno had been engaged in negotiations with various parties to variety a different coalition.

“Actually, we didn’t have negotiations. We were informed of PH’s collapse prior to what experienced taken spot more than the weekend.

“And being a liable Opposition, we need to come to the forefront to offer you what we can do stabilise the situation, that we have to sacrifice to preserve and assist the primary minister to help you save the place right after his get together collapse and he still left the social gathering, Bersatu. That was our sacrifice,” he said.

Annuar claimed BN and PAS, Umno’s lover in the different Muafakat Nasional pact, had been versus the plan of a unity government.

Alluding to PH and its “new Malaysia” mantra, the Umno male mentioned they were striving to guard Malaysians from becoming duped by leaders earning claims they could not provide.

“Only just after 22 months, they have collapsed. Who suffers? The people experience,” he reported.

Annuar mentioned BN and Muafakat Nasional have reached a consensus for new elections to be known as as the upcoming move.

“Return the electrical power to the persons. Allow the individuals assess, permit the people make your mind up.

“The most important thing is, Malaysia needs a legitimate and sturdy federal government which isn’t hypocritical and will work for the people,” he explained.

Annuar also claimed to have been knowledgeable prior to the truth that Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and 10 other MPs would be leaving PKR.

“We had been educated that the Azmin faction was going to leave PKR. We have been educated prior to the official announcement was made,” he reported, without disclosing the supply.