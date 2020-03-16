UnityPoint Overall health hospitals further restrict customer accessibility

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – In a press launch from UnityPoint Well being, Allen Healthcare facility, Community Memorial Clinic and Grundy County Memorial Medical center are even further proscribing clinic visitors, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commencing 7 a.m. Tuesday, All regimen viewing at the hospitals has been suspended till the transmission of COVID-19 is no extended a danger to the people, staff and local community.

Allen Medical center is closing entrances 1, 3, 5, 6 and 9 to the general public. That suggests Entrances 2 (off West Dale St.), 4 (crisis department) and 8 (outpatient registration off Donald St.) will continue to be open up.

All patients and readers at individuals destinations will be specified a wellness screening and issued a short term badge on entry to the facility.

In all situations, a customer will only be allowed if they do not have signs and symptoms of respiratory an infection (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath). Additionally, little ones beneath the age of 16 will not be authorized besides below amazing circumstances.

Exceptions contain:

Obstetric people could have one husband or wife and one birth assistance person accompany them.

Nursery and Neonatal Intense Care Unit (NICU) people may well have just one delivery dad or mum in addition a person considerable other who need to continue being in the home for the length of the take a look at.

Patients who are at the finish-of-life could have two visitors.

Patients with disruptive actions, exactly where a spouse and children member is crucial to their treatment, may well have a person customer.

Sufferers who have altered psychological standing or developmental delays (in which caregiver delivers safety) could have a person customer.

Minors less than the age of 18 could have a person visitor, dad and mom, or guardians.

Clients going through surgical procedures or processes may possibly have one customer who need to go away the clinic as shortly as attainable immediately after the treatment/surgical procedures.

Clients who have a clinic, laboratory, or radiology, as perfectly as those checking out the crisis department might have 1 human being with them.

Guests permitted should remain in the people place the full time of the pay a visit to. At the time the visitor leaves the client space, they have to leave the clinic. Please notice that visitors will not be authorized for clients with a pending or favourable COVID-19 take a look at.

For far more approaches to shield against the unfold of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, and for the hottest updates and direction in this quickly evolving predicament, make sure you go to the web-sites of the Centers for Illness Command and Prevention at www.cdc.gov or Iowa Office of Public Well being at www.idph.gov.