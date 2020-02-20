[universal-manager-explains-why-their-‘dark-universe’-franchise-“failed”]

Universal boss Donna Langley has spoken in a new job interview about the failure of the studio’s ambitious ‘Dark Universe’ franchise.

The studio’s endeavor at setting up a cinematic universe dependent on its vintage ‘Universal Monsters’ movie collection kicked off in 2014 with the release of Dracula Untold.

Even so, the 2nd ‘Dark Universe’ release, the Tom Cruise-starring reboot of The Mummy in 2017, was critically panned on launch and posted a disappointing return at the box place of work.

Manufacturing on a subsequent ‘Dark Universe’ film, The Bride of Frankenstein, was set on hold next the inadequate general performance of The Mummy. Common has given that pressed on with making stand-on your own flicks rather than incorporating them into their ‘Dark Universe’ franchise.

Talking in a spherical desk session with The Hollywood Reporter (which you can see in complete over), Donna Langley, the chairman of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, acknowledged that the ‘Dark Universe’ was “a unsuccessful attempt” at “interlocking” the film studio’s characters.

“We had an endeavor at interlocking our monsters and it was a failed endeavor,” she stated. “What we realised is that these characters are indelible for a explanation, but there’s no urgency at the rear of them and definitely the planet was not inquiring for a shared universe of typical monsters.

“But we have gone back and designed an strategy that’s filmmaker-initially, any spending budget variety.”

