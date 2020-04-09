Universal Orlando extends closure until May

Orlando, Florida. —Universal Orlando has extended coronavirus-related closures to “at least May 31”. The resort announced on Thursday.

Universal also announced that it will ban part-time workers from May 3

Employees will continue to be paid until April 19

Closing extensions include Universal Studios Florida, Universal Island of Adventure, Volcano Bay, CityWalk, and resort hotels.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed, based on guidance from health agencies and government authorities,” Universal said in a statement.

Universal said it will continue to pay workers Until April 19, The end date of the last closure. However, after April 20, some employees [executives, salaries and hourly staff] will receive 80% of their regular salary. Universal will in a statement require employees to “adjust their work accordingly”.

A small group of workers “keep working at 100% and get paid at that level,” said Universal.

Universal also announced in early May that it would fully recruit part-time workers.

“Also, from May 3, we have made a difficult decision to dispatch part-time hourly workers,” Universal said in a statement. “During this period, we fully cover the cost of the benefit plan for the team members who have them.”

Universal is Florida’s latest theme park that coordinates closures.

Late last month, Disney World extended the park closure indefinitely. to start April 19 Employee.

SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Legoland Florida also remain closed until further notice.

