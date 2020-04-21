Universal Orlando survey suggests possible park changes

Orlando, Florida. – Over the weekend, Universal Orlando sent a fan survey to provide fans with tips on how coronavirus-related changes will be made when the theme park resumes.

The survey asked respondents the possibility of considering a visit to the park if certain “operational and safety procedures” were implemented. Suggested changes include the need for face masks, temperature checks, and reduced park capacity.

For example, one of the survey’s suggestions is “This will make me feel more comfortable” to “This is a big problem for me.”

Other Changes Proposed in Survey Ending all indoor attractions and shows, pausing parades and night shows, removing 3D glasses from the ride, limiting attendance to 75% of the park’s capacity, implementing a virtual line system for all or most attractions, queuing And implement a 6-foot social distance in the restaurant, or ask all guests for a quick response.

Indeed, research does not mean that some or all of these proposed changes will actually be implemented. In any case, you must comply with state and federal restrictions such as social distance whenever the park reopens. Therefore, surveys serve as a way of assessing the public reaction to such changes.

Universal Orlando has been closed since mid-March. The resort is currently scheduled to be closed. “At least” until the end of May.

. [TagsToTranslate] Orlando