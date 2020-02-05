Universities are battling for the outbreak of the corona virus during the entrance exam season

With the proliferation of the new 2019 Coronavirus nCoV, universities and high schools approaching the nationwide entrance exam season are taking precautions for candidates, including the option to wear masks during exams and reimbursement of exam fees if they fail to arrive due to an infection can take the exams.

Chuo University in Hachioji, Tokyo, where 86,000 people are expected to take entrance exams this month, plans to install hand sanitizers in each room. Although no requests for the new virus have been received at the university, the university has posted a request on its website that those infected with an infection should not refuse to take the tests. Chuo wrote that it is not intended to reimburse exam fees for those who cannot attend or arrange replacement exams, but rather that it encourages participants to gargle, wash their hands thoroughly, and take general precautions to maintain their health.

The Department of Education made an application to all public and private universities across the country on Thursday, asking them to consider measures such as holding alternate exams.

On Monday, Meiji University in Chiyoda District, Tokyo, including those with infections, asked not to take entrance exams. Since there are over 100,000 applicants, the university wants to wait and see how the current state of infection develops before deciding whether further measures are necessary, according to a university employee.

As of this year, Kansai University in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, has passed measures to reimburse exam fees for students who are unable to take entrance exams due to influenza or other infectious diseases. This also applies to test subjects who become infected with the new corona virus.

In Mie Prefecture, where a case of coronavirus infection was confirmed, the school authorities announced on Tuesday that a special replacement exam will be scheduled for late March for those who cannot take high school entrance exams this week due to infections. Replacement tests for people with influenza or other infectious diseases are planned for the next week. However, the school board has set a much later date for people with coronavirus because recovery may take longer.